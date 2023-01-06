Georgia Football’s Broderick Jones Projected to be First Tackle Drafted by NFL Scouts

NFL draft noise around the Georgia football program has ramped up ever since the regular season came to a close, and rightly so considering they put a record number 15 players into the draft this past year. Many expect the Bulldogs to have several first-round selections again this year.

In his first mock draft of the season, Todd McShay predicted that three Georgia players would be taken in the first round of the 2023 draft. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter is currently being projected as a top-five draft pick, and Mel Kiper went as far as to say that he is the best overall prospect for the upcoming class.

