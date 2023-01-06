Georgia Football’s Broderick Jones Projected to be First Tackle Drafted by NFL Scouts

NFL draft noise around the Georgia football program has ramped up ever since the regular season came to a close, and rightly so considering they put a record number 15 players into the draft this past year. Many expect the Bulldogs to have several first-round selections again this year.

In his first mock draft of the season, Todd McShay predicted that three Georgia players would be taken in the first round of the 2023 draft. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter is currently being projected as a top-five draft pick, and Mel Kiper went as far as to say that he is the best overall prospect for the upcoming class.

Other players such as cornerback Kelee Ringo have also been tabbed as potential first-round picks by draft analysts, as well as, Offensive lineman Broderick Jones. In fact, multiple NFL Scouts are of the belief that Jones could very well end up being the first Offensive tackle selected in the draft.

The Georgia left tackle got his career kick-started during last year’s national title game against Alabama when he was subbed into the game and left people very impressed with how he held his own against a very talented Crimson Tide defense. This season as a full-time starter, Jones earned first-team All-SEC honors and has been an Anchor for the Bulldogs upfront.

The last time Georgia had an Offensive lineman taken in the first round of the draft was in 2020 when both Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson were taken within the first 32 picks. McShay predicted that Jones would be selected with the 15th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in his first-round mock draft.

