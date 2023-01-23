Georgia Football WR Rara Thomas Arrested

The University of Georgia attempted to make strides this offseason by adding wide receiver Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas to an already solid receiving core. Although in just the last week, they’ve lost arguably their best receiver in Adonai Mitchell entered the Portal only to go to Texas, and now one of their transfer receivers is in a bit of trouble according to reports.

Police reports state that Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested last night for family violence and false imprisonment. We have no other details on the story at this time apart from the arrest records made available in Athens Clarke County.

