Georgia football winners and losers following statement win over Tennessee

Georgia football winners and losers following win over Tennessee Winner: Kelee Ringo Perhaps no player on Georgia's roster has been more maligned than Ringo in 2022. Following his heroics in the national championship, there was an expectation that Ringo would go on to become some version of Deion Sanders and Darrelle Revis. Most early mock drafts have him as the top cornerback for next season's NFL draft.

Ringo actually wanted cracks at Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, the best receiver in college football this season. They torched Alabama for five touchdowns. Kirby Smart couldn’t let Ringo do that, but the Georgia Coach was thoroughly impressed with Ringo’s Mindset and play on Saturday. “They’re resilient. He’s a competitor,” Smart said. “They said, ‘I want No. 11.’ I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not the game plan. That’s not what we’re doing. We’re going to do it the way we think’s best. I appreciate your energy, your enthusiasm, but we’re going to put a plan together and we’re going to ask you to execute it. And he bought into that. They practiced really hard this week. It was important for him to play well.”

Ringo will probably get beat again later in the season. It happens given the position he plays. But Hooker didn’t throw a touchdown pass and the Volunteers didn’t have a single play longer than 28 yards. The play of Georgia’s redshirt sophomore cornerback was a big, big reason why that was the case. Loser: Anonymous Coaches If you’re going to publicly call out the Georgia defense the way one Anonymous Coach did to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, you should at least put your name on it. That way we know which Coach to just not listen to going forward. The aforementioned Coach said that Tennessee might score 50, the Georgia front seven was average and the back end of the defense was below average. Tennessee was held to season-low yards and points. Georgia racked up a season-best 6.0 sacks and turned Hooker, the Heisman Trophy favorite, into a piñata. The Volunteers gave away the ball over twice in the afternoon and very nearly a third time when Jalen Carter blew up a third down.