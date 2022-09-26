Georgia football winners and losers following an uninspiring win over Kent State

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Kent State performance Winner: The Georgia tight ends

To hear Kirby Smart tell it though, a lot of Bowers' magic wouldn't have been possible were it not for the play of the other big-time tight end. "The first play of the game, he's wide open, the play was to go to him," Smart said. "Stetson, he took a shot, being aggressive and Darnell was there the next play, Brock gets a touchdown and Darnell is down there celebrating. He's the first one in the end zone celebrating. It was his block that sprung him. Again, Darnell's blocking combined with what Brock does on the Perimeter … the package of those two – compliments each other so well."

Georgia is without Adonai Mitchell and Arian Smith at the moment. Kenny McIntosh picked up a thigh injury, Casting some doubt on his immediate future. Ladd McConkey didn’t have the best game either, fumbling twice. The Bulldogs very clearly need their tight ends to continue to move the ball. It helps that Georgia might have the most talented tight end room in the country. And thanks to Bowers and Washington, those two are playing up to that standard. Loser: Turnovers A Reporter remarked after the South Carolina game that Georgia had not turned the ball over after the first three games of the season. Smart quickly responded that Georgia had just been jinxed when it comes to that. And it didn’t take long for the turnovers to come on Saturday against Kent State.