Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida, ready for Tennessee

Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida Winner: Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers has been the best player every time he steps on the field. Georgia fans know. Opposing teams now. By now, everyone in the country should. The sophomore had just five catches against Florida. But he turned those touches into 154 yards, a career-best performance. Everyone was talking about his touchdown catch, the one where the ball pinged after Bowers and a hapless Florida defender before Bowers raced into the endzone. “I immediately thought it was Karma for the other one — the one to Darnell (Washington),” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “It was just like, we didn’t get the Darnell one, but we got that one and it bounced back our way.”

Coaches often like to point out that their teams get better over the course of the season. Smart was asked after the game how that is the case for Bowers, given he’s already so skilled and so accomplished. “They went and got the ball. He makes a lot of plays on the ball,” Smart said. “He is the Ultimate competitive Excellence guy. Hartley talks about it all the time. Competitive Excellence is when it’s 50-50 or when you’ve got to go make a play, can you make it? We’ve seen him do it over and over again. “ Loser: The Georgia football Halftime speech Georgia dominated the first, second and fourth quarters. The Bulldogs outscored Florida 35-3 in those three quarters. But the third quarter was the worst Georgia played all season. The Bulldogs gave up points on three straight defensive possessions. Georgia also turned the ball over on its first two back-to-back possessions. The Bulldogs quickly went from up 28-3 to holding a 28-20 lead.