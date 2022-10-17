Georgia football winners and losers after obliterating Vanderbilt

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Vanderbilt Winner: Quarterback play

It didn’t matter who was playing quarterback for Georgia on Saturday. Both Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck looked at ease carving up the Vanderbilt defense. Bennett didn’t take long to get into a grove, completing 18 of his first 20 pass attempts. Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns. They also didn’t turn the ball over in the win for Georgia. It was a return to the Bennett we saw in the first three games of the season, as opposed to how he played against Missouri and Auburn.

“They made some better throws early,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought he played well. They just haven’t made the throws early. That one over the middle to Marcus early really helped him. They had the one high one to Darnell over the middle. Outside of that, I thought he had a good middle. They did a good job throwing into the zone.” When Bennett gave way to Beck, the redshirt sophomore continued to cook. Beck completed eight of his 11 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. While Beck may not have had an eye-popping statistical day, you could see his traits on display and why he’s an exciting prospect. He scrambled 13 yards on one play, while bulleting in a pass to Kearis Jackson for a would-be touchdown, only for replay to deem Jackson couldn’t get his feet down.