ATHENS — For a school with such a Sterling academic reputation as Vanderbilt, the Commodores couldn’t formulate a plan to stop Darnell Washington. When you have a 6-foot-7 athlete who can effortlessly bring down one-handed catches, regardless of whether he’s covered or not.

For all the gripes about Bennett in recent weeks, the Georgia quarterback left critics with very little to grumble about on Saturday afternoon. Georgia defense out-athletes Vanderbilt Georgia’s defense didn’t do anything Spectacular on Saturday. It had such an overwhelming Talent advantage it didn’t need to. The Bulldogs held Vanderbilt to just 150 total yards of offense, the best mark for the Georgia defense against an FBS foe this season. Vanderbilt did get deep into Georgia’s side of the field twice on Saturday, yet came up empty both times. Tykee Smith forced a fumble that was recovered by Chris Smith to end the first promising Vanderbilt drive of the afternoon. The Commodores then missed a 44-yard field goal attempt just before halftime. Any sort of Offensive momentum died with the missed kick, as Vanderbilt went three-and-out on all three of its third-quarter possessions. Vanderbilt didn’t record its first second-half first down until the fifth drive of the second half. The Bulldogs Meanwhile once again didn’t punt in the final 30 minutes.

Nolan Smith added a sack, with Georgia finishing with four tackles for loss. Smith now leads the team with 3.0 sacks on the season Kelee Ringo maybe best personifies the afternoon for the defense. He was in a position to make a number of big plays for the Georgia defense. But instead of snaring multiple interceptions, they had two pass breakups in the afternoon. The Bulldogs didn’t have to flex their on Saturday against Vanderbilt. The Athletic edge over the Vanderbilt offense was drastic all afternoon, even without some signature plays. Georgia gets wide receivers going Georgia’s wide receivers have struggled to make an impact in recent weeks. That was not the case on Saturday, with Bennett demonstrating confidence in a number of targets. Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dillon Bell and Dominick Blaylock all finished with multiple catches in the first half. They also added key catches on third down to keep would-be touchdown drives alive. Blaylock grabbed a touchdown on what was Georgia’s final offensive play of consequence in the first half, reaching the end zone on a third-and-goal pass for Bennett. The touchdown was Blaylock’s first since the Georgia Tech game at the end of the 2019 season.