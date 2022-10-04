Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV network announced for Week 7 game

After playing its first two SEC games on the road, Georgia will have two SEC home games back-to-back in the next two weeks. The Bulldogs welcome Vanderbilt to Athens on Oct. 15. The game has been scheduled for a 3:30 pm ET start time, with the SEC Network broadcasting the game. Prior to the Vanderbilt game, Georgia will host the Auburn Tigers. That game is scheduled for a 3:30 pm ET kickoff.

Georgia is coming off its worst performance of the season, needing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to come from behind against the Missouri Tigers. Georgia didn’t take its first lead of the game against Missouri until there was 4:03 remaining in the game. The 26-22 road win cost Georgia its top ranking in both the AP and Coaches Polls, as the Bulldogs are now the No. 2 teams in the country. The game against Vanderbilt will be Georgia’s third consecutive SEC game. Georgia Coach Kirby Smart knows very well what kind of toll that Gauntlet of a schedule can have on a team.

“The kids want to do well. You’ve got to help them,” Smart said following the win against Missouri. The environment makes that hard, and part of that is planning. You know, having a good plan that if things aren’t going well, what can you go to? You know, we’ve always relied on our ability to run the ball in these tough moments like this, and we didn’t really have it tonight. We had it at the end, but we didn’t have it early.” Vanderbilt takes the No. 9 Ole Miss this week at home. The Commodores are coming off a 55-3 loss to Alabama in their most recent game. Vanderbilt is in its second season under Clark Lea. The Commodores haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since the 2016 season, Georgia’s first season under Kirby Smart. Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV Network for Week 7 game