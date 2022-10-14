Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 7 game (Oct. 15, 2022)

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, instructions for how to watch online and odds for the game. Georgia is coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn last week. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 62-0 when the two teams met in Nashville last season. Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game is set for a 3:30 pm ET start Georgia football-Vanderbilt TV channel for Week 7 game The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will call the game. Georgia football-Vanderbilt how to watch online for Week 7 game The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game can be watched using the WatchESPN app. For the Georgia-Vanderbilt game, click here. Georgia football-Vanderbilt odds for Week 7 game Georgia football is a 38-point favorite against Vanderbilt. The over/under for the game is 58.5. The Bulldogs are 3-3 against the spread on the season. What Georgia football Coach Kirby Smart said about Vanderbilt for the Week 7 game On Vanderbilt’s improvement: A lot. We start with the first game of the year. You know, they went out to Hawaii and played in a tough environment. Tough time change. Very mature to handle that and play well. They played last week. I mean, you watch the Ole Miss tape, they came out and attacked and played well. I mean, well coached. So the expectation is that you’re going to grow and get better. And everyone measures that in different amounts. I’m sure Clark has his way of measuring it just like we have our way of trying to measure improve. But they, probably to me, one of the most improved teams in the league in terms of the way they’re playing right now.”

On Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann: “Yeah, we had him down several times. Really throws the ball well; he’s a sneaky athlete. Kid throws back shoulder balls, RPOs, spins it really good. You can see why they’ve had confidence in him. The most recent games he stood out and did a tremendous job. For a freshman to go into the environments he’s played in, he’s played really well.” On Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea: Vanderbilt, got a lot of respect for Clark. You know, he’s an alumnus of the school, similar to me. I’ve always respected the work and job he did. He did a tremendous job when he was at Wake. And we copied a lot of the things he did defensively there. And then competed against him as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, as well. So through the SEC head coaches’ meetings and got to know him better. And I have a lot of respect for the way he carries himself and the way he leads his program. So with that, we’re on to Vandy.” Georgia football-Vanderbilt injury report for Week 7 game Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Jalen Carter (knee, out)

Smael Mondon (ankle, questionable)

Trezmen Marshall (knee, questionable)

Chaz Chambliss (hamstring, questionable)

AD Mitchell (ankle/thumb, questionable)

Kendall Milton (groin, questionable)

