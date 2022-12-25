Georgia Football Uniform Released for Matchup vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak into the no.4 spot after former no.4 ranked USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The Bulldogs quickly opened up as a near touchdown favorite over the Buckeyes, with the line teetering around 6-7 points depending on books.

