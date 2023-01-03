Georgia football-TCU live updates, practice notes, injury news for 2023 National Championship game

Georgia enters the game with a 14-0 record, while TCU is 13-1. The game will be played on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

Georgia football will take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship game. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and injury news for the game.

December 3: 11:30 am update: Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard will speak to Reporters at 12:30 pm

There is one final college football game left in the 2022 college football season and Georgia will be playing in it, as the Bulldogs take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship game.

The Bulldogs got here after beating Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Meanwhile, TCU took down Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Both games were thrillers but the Bulldogs made it known they will have to play better if they are to beat TCU.

“If we want any chance at winning a national championship, we have to play a lot better football than we played tonight,” Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got to keep the resiliency and composure along with us.”

Georgia and TCU last met in the 2016 Liberty Bowl, which resulted in a 31-23 win for the Bulldogs. It marked the conclusion of Smart’s first season at Georgia.

The Horned Frogs are led by Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan at the quarterback position. He has shone under first-year head Coach Sonny Dykes.