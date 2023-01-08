Georgia football-TCU game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2023 National Championship Game (Jan. 9, 2023)

The Georgia football team will take on TCU on Monday night in the 2023 National Championship Game. Below you can find the TV channel, game time, odds and instructions on how to watch the game online. Georgia will be looking to win its second-straight national championship. The Bulldogs enter the game with a 14-0 record, while TCU is 13-1. Georgia football-TCU game time for 2023 National Championship game

The Georgia football-TCU game will start at 7:30 pm ET, 4:30 PT. Georgia football-TCU TV channel for 2023 National Championship Game The Georgia football-TCU game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath are calling the game. How to watch the Georgia football-TCU 2023 National Championship Game online The Georgia football-TCU game will be streamed using WatchESPN. You can watch the game following this link. You can also watch the All-22 by clicking this link and find the Georgia football Hometown radio feed here. Georgia football-TCU odds for 2023 National Championship game Georgia football is a 13-point favorite against TCU. The Bulldogs are 7-7 against the spread on the season. The over/under for the game is 64. What Georgia football Coach Kirby Smart said about TCU before the 2023 National Championship Game On maintaining excellence: A lot of hard work, standard, a belief in the culture within it. It doesn’t start when the season starts. It starts Tuesday when the season ends. And it just continues. I don’t know that you can relax and just say, okay, we’re going to be fine. You have to make it happen. And I think each and every year you have a different team. Obviously recruiting plays a part of that. If you don’t have good players, you’ve got no chance. But a big part of that is the organization that I’ve been given the ability to hire at the University of Georgia. They are second to none, my administration, of supporting us, bringing in analysts, bringing in coaches, having the nice facilities. It’s recruiting vs. development: Don’t all programs also recruit? I think it’s – the truth lies somewhere in the middle. It’s a narrative that gets put out there. But I tell our players about it all the time. Our best players on our team are not our most highly rated players. We’ve got four or five guys who weren’t – they’re really good football players. TCU has a team full of really good football players. And I watch those guys play and the way they play is so much more important than worrying about high school, who cares? Our players respect football players, and they respect football players on our team, whether they were a 2 or 3 star and respect players on the TCU’s team, whether they were.

On the ability to repeat: I mean, it’s never about that. I mean, we’ve never said “repeat” or “defend.” We hunt, and for us we want to be staying on the aggressive side of things. Again, I’ve been a part of so many years where I came off a win, that that wasn’t the narrative. This team is not that team. Next year’s team won’t be this year’s team. So they’re completely independent of each other, just like every game is independent of the previous one. We don’t dwell in the Rearview mirror. We try to focus on what’s ahead. On the confidence in his team: I’ve been fortunate to see this resiliency that we talk about in our DNA. I’ve seen it in TCU, too. I’ve got to watch them play several times. I talked to Coach Dykes at the Heisman Trophy about what an unbelievable job he did to end the Baylor game. His management of that situation is just phenomenal. And as coaches, that’s like a player seeing another player make a play. So for me that was a Coach managing the situation the right way. So I think both teams have grown and gotten a lot better throughout the season which comes to a culmination now. On whether it is Harder to get to the top of the mountain or stay there: It’s hard for both. There’s nothing easy about winning football, successful football programs. And it’s harder than it’s ever been to maintain. And it’s harder than it’s ever been to get there. It’s just culture with all the things on the outside that we deal with now, it’s harder than it’s ever been. That’s why you see Shorter coaching careers. You see coaches with the ability financially to step out because they don’t love it. You see a lot of different things. Georgia football injury report for 2023 National Championship game Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Dan Jackson (foot, out)

Earnest Greene (back, out)

Drew Bobo (labrum, out)

CJ Smith (ankle, out)

Nolan Smith (Pec, out)

Chaz Chambliss (knee, questionable)

Darnell Washington (ankle, questionable

Warren McClendon (knee, questionable)

De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)

Ladd McConkey (knee, probable)

