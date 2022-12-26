Georgia football still has a massive chip on its shoulder

Georgia football is not only motivated but has a massive chip on its shoulder because that loss from last year is still bothering the Dawgs. Some may say that it’s silly for the Dawgs to care about a loss from over a year ago, but it prevented Georgia from going 15-0. They still won a national title, but Alabama got them in that first game, and it still doesn’t sit right with the Dawgs.

Alabama isn’t in the picture this year, but Georgia still has a chip on its shoulder because they want that perfect 15-0 record to prove they have what it takes to go back-to-back. The Tide was the last team to do that, but Georgia also wanted its name by that historic moment.

There is something about this team and its level of intensity — it’s awe-inspiring. This season should not be like this for a group to lose 15 to the NFL Draft and more in the transfer portal. However, Georgia had a different motive and wanted to show that the Dawgs would be doing the hunting and the Dawgs were going to find ways to win no matter what.

Georgia football has a chip on its shoulder to prove they are top Dawg.

One of Georgia’s defensive leaders, Smael Mondon, was direct about that chip on the Dawgs’ shoulders. He knows how important this season means to Georgia and how this year is the one where the Dawgs prove their worth.

“Last year after the SEC Championship, we came in with a chip on our shoulder because of the loss,” Mondon said in an interview. “This year, we have come in with that same intensity without coming off of a loss. We still have that same fire and intensity.”

Georgia has the fire and intensity to go back-to-back and make history. The Dawgs want to show last year wasn’t a fluke and that a former walk-on can lead a team to not one but two national championships. There is much work left to do, but the Dawgs have some outstanding leadership and the discipline to make this historic feat happen.

Carrying that loss over from last year has kept Georgia from getting complacent and lazy. The Dawgs want to keep that fire and intensity going until the final whistle gets blown and they’re crowned national Champions again. First, they must take down the Buckeyes, but with the team this motivated, look out, Ohio State, the Dawgs are coming for blood.