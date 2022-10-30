Georgia football stays at No. 1, set for Matchup with No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 AP Poll Top 25 rankings

Georgia came in at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll, while Tennessee is No. 3 in said poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business on Saturday, beating Florida 42-20. The win sets up a Massive Matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, as the two teams sit at No. 1 and No. 2, in the Week 10 AP Poll.

Tennessee beat Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday, making Georgia and Tennessee two of the final six unbeaten teams in college football. Ohio State is tied at No. 2, Michigan sits at No. 4 and Clemson comes in at No. 5.

Georgia roared out to a 28-3 lead at halftime. But back-to-back turnovers to start the second half allowed Florida to pull within eight points.

The Bulldogs though responded with back-to-back touchdown drives to put away the Gators for good. While it wasn’t a perfect effort, Georgia Coach Kirby Smart was really impressed with how his team responded.

“I don’t enjoy losing the momentum in a game,” Smart said. “I enjoy the fact that we never blinked, and the kids were saying the right things on the sideline. You know, there’s two things when adversity hits: You fracture, or you connect. And our team connected. They reached out to each other, and they helped each other.”

Georgia did beat Tennessee when the two teams met last season, but the 41-17 win over the Volunteers. But that was a very different Tennessee team, with Hendon Hooker now playing at a Heisman level.

They have a perfect storm: they’ve got really fast, elite wideouts, a quarterback with a really strong arm,” Smart said. “They have kind of a perfect Storm going for his offense, and when he has that it’s really, really, really hard to stop. They go at an elite pace, and they do a tremendous job.”