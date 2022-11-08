Georgia football stat rankings heading into Week 11

Sacks allowed

Georgia: Well. 4 overall, No. 1 in the SEC: 0.78 sacks allowed per game

Last week: Well. 7 overall, No. 2 in the SEC: 0.88 sacks allowed per game

2021 end of season ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 1 in the SEC: 1.07 sacks allowed per game

2020 end of season ranking: No. 48 overall, No. 8 in the SEC: 2.0 sacks allowed per game

2019 end of season ranking: No. 5 overall, No. 2 in the SEC: 1.07 sacks allowed per game

2018 end of season ranking: No. 24 overall, No. 4 in the SEC: 1.43 sacks allowed per game

2017 end of season ranking: No. 28 overall, No. 3 in SEC, 1.47 sacks allowed per game

2016 end of season ranking: No. 47 overall, No. 7 in SEC, 1.85 sacks allowed per game

Team sacks (sacks per game)

Georgia: Well. 90 overall, No. 9 in the SEC: 1.78 sacks per game

Last week: Well. 120 overall, No. 14 in the SEC: 1.25 sacks per game

2021 end of season ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 2 in the SEC: 3.27 sacks per game

2020 end of season ranking: No. 11 overall, No. 1 in the SEC: 3.20 sacks per game

2019 end of season ranking: No. 60 overall, No. 8 in the SEC: 2.21 sacks per game

2018 end of season ranking: No. 100 overall, No. 14 in the SEC: 1.71 sacks per game

2017 end of season ranking: No. 48 overall, No. 9 in SEC, 2.27 sacks per game

2016 end of season ranking: No. 53 overall, No. 7 in SEC, 2.23 sacks per game

Tackles for loss allowed

Georgia: Well. 7 overall, No. 1 in the SEC: 3.78 tackles for loss allowed per game

Last week: Well. 4 overall, No. 1 in the SEC: 3.50 tackles for loss allowed per game

2021 end of season ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 in the SEC: 3.40 tackles for loss allowed per game

2020 end of season ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 4 in the SEC: 4.50 tackles for loss allowed per game

2019 end of season ranking: No. 9 overall, No. 1 in the SEC: 4.29 tackles for loss allowed per game

2018 end of season ranking: No. 16 overall, No. 4 in the SEC: 4.64 tackles for loss allowed per game

2017 end of season ranking: No. 20 overall, No. 5 in SEC, 4.80 tackles for loss allowed per game.

2016 end of season ranking: No. 91 overall, No. 11 in SEC, 6.31 tackles for loss allowed per game.

Tackles for loss

Georgia: Well. 90 overall, No. 11 in the SEC: 5.2 tackles for loss per game

Last week: Well. 98 overall, No. 9 in the SEC: 4.9 tackles for loss per game

2021 end of season ranking: No. 38 overall, No. 5 in the SEC: 6.5 tackles for loss per game

2020 end of season ranking: No. 60 overall, No. 4 in the SEC: 6.2 tackles per loss per game

2019 end of season ranking: No. 89 overall, No. 12 in the SEC: 5.4 tackles for loss per game

2018 end of season ranking: No. 114 overall, No. 14 in the SEC: 4.6 tackles for loss per game

2017 end of season ranking: No. 55 overall, No. 7 in SEC, 6.2 tackles for loss per game

2016 end of season ranking: No. 109 overall, No. 13 in SEC, 4.8 tackles for loss per game