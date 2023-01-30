Georgia football star Stetson Bennett released after arrest (Video)

Former Georgia football star Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas over the weekend on a public intoxication charge, as first reported by WFAA.

Now, a new video has surfaced of Bennett being released from the detention center in Dallas where he was held by the police.

You can see the video of him departing here, walking quickly out of the center in a hoodie, declining to show his face as he’s escorted to a waiting vehicle.

Stetson Bennett arrest

The 25-year-old was taken into police custody around 6 am on Sunday morning after police received reports of a man banging on doors.

Police officers found Bennett and “determined he was intoxicated,” according to a police news release.

Bennett was taken to a city detention center and booked.

Stetson Bennett at Georgia

Bennett walked on at Georgia in 2017 and then left for a junior college before returning to the Bulldogs and going on a historic run.

Georgia won two straight College Football Playoff national championships with Bennett at quarterback in 2021 and 2022.

He went 28-3 as the Bulldogs’ starter and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in the 2022 season.

