Georgia football star Stetson Bennett released after arrest (Video)

Former Georgia football star Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas over the weekend on a public intoxication charge, as first reported by WFAA.

Now, a new video has surfaced of Bennett being released from the detention center in Dallas where he was held by the police.

You can see the video of him departing here, walking quickly out of the center in a hoodie, declining to show his face as he’s escorted to a waiting vehicle.

