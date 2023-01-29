Georgia football star Stetson Bennett Arrested in Dallas, police say

Georgia quarterback and two-time College Football Playoff national Champion Stetson Bennett was Arrested on Sunday in Dallas, Tex., on a public intoxication charge, according to WFAA (Dallas).

The 25-year-old was taken into police custody around 6 am on Sunday morning after police received reports of a man banging on doors.

Police officers found Bennett and “determined he was intoxicated,” according to a police news release.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button