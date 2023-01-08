Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES — Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday’s media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.

“It is hard to say,” Washington said on whether he will be able to take the field one more time. “It will be up to the Doctors and what they see.”

Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was unsurprisingly vague in his comments on the availability of Washington

“That’s really hard to say,” Smart said. “We haven’t done much since then, since we’ve been at home. I’m Hopeful those guys are able to play and help us. Those guys want to play. I promise you that.”

Washington said he began his rehab in the pool upon the team’s return to Athens.

“Just progressing there,” Washington said. “I feel a lot better. A lot of icing and trying to stay off of it. Progressing and taking little steps to bigger steps.”

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken was much more definitive in his assessment of where Washington is in his return from injury.

“I anticipate he’ll play,” Monken said Saturday.

If Washington is able to suit up one more time for Georgia, it will be a special moment for his family, who has yet to see him play in college.

“This will be the first time my mom and them can come. She and my sisters have never been to my college game,” Washington said. “I am very excited and very happy to put on a…if I get a chance to play, try to put on a show for her.”

I want to be out there with my brothers. Last season, with my broken foot, just watching, I wanted to be out there. Every play I want to be out there. That’s just my mindset.

In 35 career games at Georgia, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country. Washington arrived in Athens, Georgia, in 2020 as the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-7 1/2, 261-pounds, Washington was also considered the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada. He committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. He is now considered a potential first-round pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Some team’s going to get a heck of a player in Darnell Washington,” ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Joran Reid tweeted. “Just maximizes his role. Blocks, alignment versatility, and catches the ball with ease at 6-7, 270. Mirror image of another former first round TE – Marcedes Lewis.”