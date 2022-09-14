Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 3 game

Georgia is coming off a 33-0 home win over Samford. Georgia has won three consecutive games against South Carolina and has not lost in Columbia, SC, since 2014.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will visit South Carolina this week. Below you can find live updates, practice notes as well as the latest injury news for the Week 3 game.

Georgia will play its first true road game of the season as the Bulldogs visit South Carolina this weekend.

6:05 pm update: Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters. He will be joined by Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Javon Bullard.

The game against the Gamecocks doubles as the first SEC game of the year for the Bulldogs. Georgia does have a non-conference game against Kent State the following week, but Kirby Smart knows the South Carolina contest will kick off a trying stretch for Georgia.

“They’ll be a tough opponent,” Smart said. “They’ve gone out and played on the road in the SEC already. And we’ve got to go on the road to play in the SEC. And we really haven’t played that type of game in the SEC yet to see what our team is all about.”

South Carolina is Entering the game following a 44-30 road loss to No. 10 Arkansas. The Gamecocks are coached by former Georgia tight ends Coach Shane Beamer.

More interesting though is South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. The Oklahoma transfer has piloted South Carolina’s offense to 30-point outings in his first two starts.

Rattler should test the Georgia defense in a way the Bulldogs haven’t been so far in the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have given up just 3 points so far in 2022, keeping Samford and Oregon out of the endzone. Doing so against South Carolina would be a much more impressive accomplishment.

“They’ve got tremendous athletes,” Smart said. “The quarterback we looked hard at both him and their offense in the offseason, studied those guys. They’ve got a tremendous team and they’ve got a tremendous atmosphere. And this kid is really believing and buying in to Shane and their staff.”