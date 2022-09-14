Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 3 game
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will visit South Carolina this week. Below you can find live updates, practice notes as well as the latest injury news for the Week 3 game.
Georgia is coming off a 33-0 home win over Samford. Georgia has won three consecutive games against South Carolina and has not lost in Columbia, SC, since 2014.
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, practice notes
6:05 pm update: Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters. He will be joined by Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Javon Bullard.
- “Guys are excited. Something about going on the road that you think guys embrace that. Tennessee and Auburn stand out as a unique environment. We had two classes of guys who hadn’t and most of them had gotten to see it last year. We look forward to playing in that environment.” — Smart is playing at South Carolina.
- “Hard to tackle. Quick. He’s an every day, tough, hard-nosed football player.” — Smart is Daijun Edwards
- “They got some really big wide outs. They got some really good-skill players. They certainly have a tremendous skillset.” — Smart is South Carolina’s skill player.
- “We have to play as a unit.”
- “We liked his workouts. This guy is committed to working out when the rest of the country stopped doing everything.” — Smart is Javon Bullard.
- “It’s comforting to have an SEC head coach. He understands the seat I’m in. He’s a tremendous asset to our defensive staff. It’s like having a second head coach.” — Smart is Will Muschamp.
- “They fit the SEC culture. It’s not a huge state so they know they have to go outside of the state for some of those resources.” — Smart is Georgia in South Carolina.
- “They need to play and get under the lights and have things unexpected to them. Schumann does a good job coaching those guys. There’s not an offense we’re going to play this year that is going to run the same plays as they did the week before.” — Smart is the inside linebacker group.
- “They’ve been great, they’ve had good energy. We’ve been in the heat more this week than we’ve ever been.” — Smart is at UGA practice this week.
- “We’re hopeful AD is able to go. Hopeful he can recover to the point that he can help us.” — Smart is AD Mitchell.
- “They need to play. He’s a Talented young man. They just need experience. They haven’t gotten much.” — Smart is Daylen Everette.
- “He gets better and better. He’s got confidence in himself. I think that helps the quarterback in a little more composure.” — Smart is Stetson Bennett.
- “You’re as good as your last outing.” — Smart on the UGA defense.
- “He’s getting better everyday. He’s shown some promise and some burst. Why tried to get him in some special teams work. It’s actually easier to get him some work on offense than it is on special teams.” — Smart is Branson Robinson.
- “I’m very comfortable with the job our defensive line has done this season.” — Smart on the Georgia pass rush.
- “It’s really based on Arik’s performance. We play the guys that can play winning football, communicate and help out at those positions.” — Smart is Arik Gilbert.
12 pm update: Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is speaking now.
- An SEC East Rival that we get to play each and every year. Looking forward to an opportunity to play these guys.”
- “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s physical.” — Smart is Kendall Milton.
- “I think it’s dictated more by what the defense does and what they give us. A lot of those plays, there are multiple people. Did we hand it when we should hand it, did we throw it when we should throw it.” — Smart is the intermediate passing game.
- “We face one every day.”– On playing an Athletic quarterback such as Spencer Rattler.
- “We’ve got some guys that can draw on experience and we’ve got some guys that need to grow on that.” — Smart is playing at Williams-Brice Stadium.
- Smart says the team will always feature the strength of the team on offense. Says its the depth up front and the experience at quarterback.
- “I’m a lot more worried about how we execute a combo block than where we are ranked.” — Smart is the No. 1 ranking.
- “I know he’ll be excited. Ty does a great job there.” — Smart is Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who is returning back to South Carolina this week. Ingram-Dawkins is from Gaffney, SC
- “We’ve had a pretty good identity around here. We have the process is the same because don’t change it by who we play.”
- “He’s created a lot of energy in this program.”
- “He’s a well respected. His toughness is remarkable. Just works really hard. He’s a guy the players look up to.” — Smart is Warren McClendon.
- “Pretty spectacular.” — Smart on the play of Travon Walker
- “Probably more as a position Coach or coordinator. I think as coordinators you like to talk to the other team.” — Smart is reaching out to other teams/coaches. Says he will text Sam Pittman.
- “It can happen to anybody on any day.” — Smart on the upsets from this weekend.
- “Honesty is the best way to go about it. They’ll be the first to tell you about that. Those conversations are not hard or complicated.” — Smart is making changes in the lineup.
- “The best way to grow up is to go play.” — Smart is Dillon Bell.
- “Arian is coming back, he’s been able to do some weight-bearing running. We don’t know when he’s going to get back, but he’s back running. He’s not 100 percent. He’s getting better and you can see it in his eyes.
11:30 am update: Georgia Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran is speaking.
- “Personally, I don’t want to get into it. That’s something that changes every week. We have to make sure we uphold the Georgia standard.” — Van Pran is playing with the No. 1 ranking.
- “I tell him every game that I’m proud of him and that I believe in him.” — Van Pran is Tate Ratledge
- “It can happen any given week to anybody. That’s the beauty of college football. There’s a lot of competitors out there.”
- “This is the most in control Stetson has been in control of the offense since he’s been here.” — Van Pran is Stetson Bennett.
- “Nobody cares about your feelings.” — Sedrick Van Pran is one of the team mottos for this
Georgia will play its first true road game of the season as the Bulldogs visit South Carolina this weekend.
The game against the Gamecocks doubles as the first SEC game of the year for the Bulldogs. Georgia does have a non-conference game against Kent State the following week, but Kirby Smart knows the South Carolina contest will kick off a trying stretch for Georgia.
“They’ll be a tough opponent,” Smart said. “They’ve gone out and played on the road in the SEC already. And we’ve got to go on the road to play in the SEC. And we really haven’t played that type of game in the SEC yet to see what our team is all about.”
South Carolina is Entering the game following a 44-30 road loss to No. 10 Arkansas. The Gamecocks are coached by former Georgia tight ends Coach Shane Beamer.
More interesting though is South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. The Oklahoma transfer has piloted South Carolina’s offense to 30-point outings in his first two starts.
Rattler should test the Georgia defense in a way the Bulldogs haven’t been so far in the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have given up just 3 points so far in 2022, keeping Samford and Oregon out of the endzone. Doing so against South Carolina would be a much more impressive accomplishment.
“They’ve got tremendous athletes,” Smart said. “The quarterback we looked hard at both him and their offense in the offseason, studied those guys. They’ve got a tremendous team and they’ve got a tremendous atmosphere. And this kid is really believing and buying in to Shane and their staff.”
Offensively, Georgia will look to improve off a less than stellar effort against Samford. Georgia finished the game with 479 yards but settled for five field goal attempts on the afternoon. The Bulldogs will not want another game where they have more field goals than touchdowns.
When the two SEC East foes met last season, Georgia came away with a 40-13 win in Sanford Stadium.
Georgia football-South Carolina injury news
- Andrew Paul (out, knee)
- CJ Washington (out, neck)
- Arian Smith (out, ankle)
- Nyland Green (doubtful, hamstring)
- CJ Smith (questionable, knee)
- AD Mitchell (questionable, ankle)
- William Poole (unknown)
- De’Nylon Morrissette (probable, knee)
Georgia football-South Carolina game time
The Georgia football-South Carolina game will start at 12 pm ET.
Georgia football-South Carolina TV channel
The Georgia football-South Carolina game will air on ESPN