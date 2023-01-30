Georgia Football Signee Anthony Evans Helps Create a Special Moment for Bulldog Fan

Georgia is on the verge of officially wrapping up their 2023 recruiting class. As per usual, the Bulldogs have a litany of really talented athletes that will be added to the roster for the upcoming season. And one of those players is already making a special mark on the Georgia fan base.

Anthony Evans is an incoming wide receiver in the Dawgs 2023 recruiting class. Despite not having played a single snap in a Georgia uniform yet, he is already creating special moments as a Bulldog. It was shared on Twitter that Evans went and visited a Georgia fan who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer to deliver gifts alongside his father to the fan.

A beautiful moment to see a future Georgia player already so eager to give back to his community and create unforgettable memories.

Evans was at one point committed to the Oklahoma Sooners during his recruitment but then flipped to Georgia just a few weeks before early national signing day in December. He has since signed his letter of intent and will be dressed in red and black when Fall rolls around.

Georgia has made it an emphasis as of late to recruit some of the nation’s top prospects at the wide receiver position, and Evans is a testament to that. During his high school career, he showed the ability to not only take the top off of the defense but remain physical at the catch point. He also ran a 10.3 in the 100-meter which was a major reason why Georgia extended an offer to him.

Scroll to Continue

While what an athlete is able to do on the football field is typically the major focus of their careers, it is also great to see them commit acts of service off the field. A great start to hopefully a very long and successful career for Evans as a Georgia Bulldog.

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. So, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN