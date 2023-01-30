Georgia Football Signee Anthony Evans Helps Create a Special Moment for Bulldog Fan

Georgia is on the verge of officially wrapping up their 2023 recruiting class. As per usual, the Bulldogs have a litany of really talented athletes that will be added to the roster for the upcoming season. And one of those players is already making a special mark on the Georgia fan base.

Anthony Evans is an incoming wide receiver in the Dawgs 2023 recruiting class. Despite not having played a single snap in a Georgia uniform yet, he is already creating special moments as a Bulldog. It was shared on Twitter that Evans went and visited a Georgia fan who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer to deliver gifts alongside his father to the fan.

