Georgia football should want all the smoke with this player

Georgia football hasn’t always gotten a lot of players out of the transfer portal, but this year could see the Dawgs reaching for a handful of guys. We’ve mentioned a running back and a receiver, but there is a new cornerback in the Portal that the Dawgs have ties to.

Texas A&M corner Smoke Bouie announced that he was entering the transfer portal, and Georgia became the first team that came to mind about where he could go. Georgia was right in the mix of things when he was a high school recruit, as he is a Peach State kid.

Bouie is a stud who would fit in with the Georgia culture. Despite transferring from Texas A&M, it doesn’t mean he is a problem or anything like that — sometimes, it’s just not a good fit. However, if it isn’t a good one place that doesn’t mean it won’t be perfect somewhere else.

Georgia football is a home away from home for Smoke Bouie.

Before we go any further, yes Bouie was one of the freshmen that got suspended at Texas A&M for violating team rules, but that is not a reason for Georgia not to want him. The Aggies have had a lot of guys enter the Portal and Bouie is the latest to do so. He posted on his Instagram making that announcement.

Georgia wanted him in last year’s class, but he settled with Texas A&M. Now it’s time for the Dawgs to bring him home. He will be a sophomore next year, and with the Dawgs likely losing a couple of defensive backs, Bouie would be someone who competes for a lot of playing time.

For the Aggies, Bouie played in seven games this season. They recorded four tackles and one pass breakup. Bouie doesn’t have behavior issues or anything like that, maybe the situation in College Station wasn’t for him, and now he can have a second chance at finding the right school.

Georgia would be the first team I think that Bouie would consider since the Dawgs were one of his final teams before signing. He would benefit from learning from head coach Kirby Smart, co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and defensive backs coach Fran Brown. Those three guys know the secondary position better than anyone in the country and Bouie can jump right in and contribute.