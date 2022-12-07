Georgia football sees first player enter the transfer Portal ahead of College Football Playoff game

Norton has played in all 13 games, although mostly as a special teams player. He has three tackles on the season.

Georgia defensive lineman Bill Norton has entered the transfer portal, becoming the first Bulldog this season to do so.

Georgia signed Norton as a member of the 2019 class out of Memphis, Tenn. He will have two seasons of Eligibility left at whichever school he ultimately ends up at.

What makes Norton’s decision unique here is that he elected to enter the Portal before Georgia’s game against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have seen multiple players enter the transfer portal, while Michigan has already accepted a commitment from a player in the portal.

Last season, the Bulldogs did not see a player enter the transfer portal until after the national championship game.

Georgia has offered two wide receivers in the transfer portal already. It is unclear whether Norton will remain practicing with the team throughout the remainder of the season.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the transfer portal and how things will go for Georgia in navigating the roster management tool.

“We try to build it where they want to be part of our program. If they don’t, then I certainly acknowledge that it’s an opportunity,” Smart said on Sunday. “I think you’re asking also about I guess maybe evaluating kids in the portal. We went a year where we didn’t take one. So you’re always going to look, and people try to reach out once they go in the portal. It’s there. They have people on staff at Ohio State, and we’ve got people on our staff that are going to be constantly looking through there and watching tape, evaluating it.