Georgia Football Scholarship Breakdown for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs signed 25 players in the 2022 class during the Early Signing Period last month. By our best calculations, the 25 signatures would put Georgia at 91 Scholarship players on the 2022 roster. Unlike in 2021, Seniors who decide to take advantage of the COVID-19 waiver for a super senior season will count towards the 85 Scholarship limit. Again, this number is expected to go down over the coming months with draft departures and transfers in and out of the program.

Players Departing early for the NFL:

-Junior TE Darnell Washington

-Redshirt sophomore OT Broderick Jones

-Junior OT Warren McClendon

-Junior DL Jalen Carter

-Redshirt sophomore CB Kelee Ringo

Seniors Choosing to Forgo their super-senior season:

-WR Kearis Jackson

-RB Kenny McIntosh

-OL Warren Ericson

-Edge Nolan Smith

– PK Jack Podlesny



Players Transferring

-Junior DL Bill Norton (Thu Arizona)

-Redshirt sophomore TE Arik Gilbert (thru Nebraska)

-Junior TE Brett Seither (at Georgia Tech)

-Junior WR Dominick Blaylock

-Junior TE Ryland Goede

-Freshman CB Jaheim Singletary

-Freshman OL Jacob Hood (thru Nebraska)

-Junior Edge MJ Sherman (thru Nebraska)

-Junior ILB Marshall of Trezmen (Thu Alabama)

-Sophomore WR Adonai Mitchell (Thursday Texas)

Using the information available as of today and not projecting future position changes, the Bulldogs have a roster with 42 players on offense, 46 players on defense, and three Scholarship special teams players.

How does the current 2023 roster look with the latest additions?