Georgia football safety Dan Jackson likely out for 2022 season due to foot injury
Georgia will be without one of its key Defenders for the remainder of the 2022 season, as junior safety Dan Jackson will need surgery to fix a stress fracture in his foot. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.
Jackson started the first game of the season for Georgia at safety opposite Christopher Smith. Freshman Malaki Starks replaced Jackson in the starting lineup in the Samford game, but Jackson has still been an important part of the Georgia defense and various special teams units as well.
In seven games, Jackson notched 16 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup for the Bulldogs. He was a part of Georgia’s dime package, where the Bulldogs would play six defensive backs on the field.
“He’s created a role for himself as a really good special teams player,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said of Jackson earlier this season. “He’s kind of the leader of the punt return unit, and he plays in dime situations and he gives us a lot of reliability, a lot of leadership and a lot of players on the team respect Dan.”
Without Jackson, Georgia will have to move some pieces around. While Smith and Starks will continue to start at safety, Georgia could use both Tykee Smith and Javon Bulard to soak up some of the reps voided by Jackson. There is also sophomore safety David Daniel-Sisavanh as well for the Bulldogs to look at.
Georgia is entering the toughest stretch of its schedule, with games coming up against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. Those middle two games in particular are going to test the Georgia secondary, as the Volunteers and Bulldogs both have potent passing offenses.
Kirby Smart will speak to reporters on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida. The Bulldogs and Gators will meet in Jacksonville, Fla., with kickoff set for 3:30 pm ET on CBS.