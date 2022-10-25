Georgia football safety Dan Jackson likely out for 2022 season due to foot injury

Georgia will be without one of its key Defenders for the remainder of the 2022 season, as junior safety Dan Jackson will need surgery to fix a stress fracture in his foot. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.

Jackson started the first game of the season for Georgia at safety opposite Christopher Smith. Freshman Malaki Starks replaced Jackson in the starting lineup in the Samford game, but Jackson has still been an important part of the Georgia defense and various special teams units as well.

In seven games, Jackson notched 16 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup for the Bulldogs. He was a part of Georgia’s dime package, where the Bulldogs would play six defensive backs on the field.