Georgia Football Roster and Depth Chart Prior to Matchup vs Ohio State

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a week away from doing battle with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Since their most recent game took place nearly 3 weeks ago, there have been a few tweaks to the current Bulldog roster.

Although Georgia has lost tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton to the transfer Portal since the SEC Championship, the Bulldog’s long break has also allowed for some players to get healthy.

