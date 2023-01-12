Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after the national championship | Football

Georgia defeated TCU 65-7 on Monday in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, finishing undefeated and back-to-back national champions. Following the game, football beat reporter Jared Smith graded each position group’s performance.

Quarterback

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett started hot and never took his foot off the gas. He had the offense firing on all cylinders, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Georgia’s longest play of the first half came on a deep ball connection from Bennett to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a gain of 37 yards and a touchdown. Bennett also rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns. While he didn’t dominate the stat sheet in the second half — as redshirt sophomore Carson Beck entered the game in the beginning of the fourth quarter — he had the offense scoring quickly and frequently.

Grade: A+

Running backs

It wasn’t a dominant day for Georgia’s backs, with senior running back Kenny McIntosh leading the day with eight carries for 50 yards. Mississippi native Branson Robinson finished second in rushing, totaling 42 yards and finding the endzone twice. The freshman running back piled on most of his touches near the end of the game. While the backs didn’t total high yardage, they were highly efficient. McIntosh, Robinson and Daijun Edwards all averaged at least six yards per carry.

Grade: A-

Receivers

Brock Bowers led the way for the Bulldogs’ pass catchers, having seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. The Mackey Award winner’s biggest play of the game came on a 35-yard reception in the first half. McConkey also scored and hauled in five catches for 88 yards. Multiple other Georgia receivers got involved, with five others having at least one reception.

Grade: A

Offensive Line

The Offensive line continued its season-long dominance against the Horned Frogs’ front seven. For the majority of the game, Bennett had lots of time in the pocket to progress through his reads and hit his receivers without being pressured by TCU’s defense. Bennett wasn’t sacked during the game. The Bulldogs’ strong unit created Massive run Lanes for the Bulldogs’ backs, with Georgia gashing the opposing defense with multiple players on the ground.

Grade: A

Defensive Line

Georgia’s defensive line created numerous issues for TCU’s offense. The unit did an excellent job of containing the Horned Frogs’ running game, limiting their gains on the ground. TCU’s leading rusher was Emari Demarcardo, who was held to 59 yards and never found the end zone. Senior quarterback Max Duggan had done a great job of creating plays with his legs, rushing for over 150 yards and three touchdowns in his previous two outings, but Georgia’s front seven managed to constantly keep Duggan in the pocket. They were able to get home five times, with two of the Bulldogs’ defensive linemen getting a sack.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Sophomore Smael Mondon Jr. was one of Georgia’s biggest rising stars this season and was the team’s leading tackler against TCU on Saturday. He finished with five total tackles, and closely behind him was Butkus Award finalist Juman Dumas-Johnson who had four. Senior Robert Beal Jr. finished with three tackles, including a sack at the end of the third quarter.

Grade: A

Secondary

After struggling to slow down Ohio State’s high-powered receiving core in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the secondary did a stellar job of shutting down the Horned Frogs’ weapons. Quentin Johnston, a projected first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, had just one catch for three yards. Outside of a solid day for senior wide receiver Derius Davis, not a single pass Catcher had over 15 receiving yards. The best performance came from sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard who had two interceptions and a tackle. They also recovered a fumble forced by senior safety Christopher Smith.

Grade: A+

Special Teams

It was a quiet day for the Bulldogs’ special team unit, but an extremely efficient one. Senior kicker Jack Podlesny made his Lone field goal attempt, which was for 24 yards, and made eight of his nine extra point attempts. With the offense scoring nearly every drive, freshman punter Brett Thorson only punted one time in the entire game. The punt went for 48 yards and pinned the Horned Frogs at their own 20-yard line.

Grade: A-