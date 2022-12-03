Georgia football Releases SEC Championship hype trailer

ATLANTA — It’s the eve of the 2022 SEC Championship and the Dawgs released their 11th game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs prepare themselves to take on LSU, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 79-second feature titled ‘For each other,’ narrated by former Dawgs’ running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Watch the video below.

Michel: “At Georgia, there is no surprise where we are at today. There is a standard that has been bought in as a collective.

Chubb: “One has been excelled upon each and every day.”

Michel: “Our way of doing things is different.”

Chubb: “It is what our foundation was built on.”

Michel: “A team, not as individuals, but as brothers”

Chubb: “Success isn’t achieved alone. You need your brother next to you. In our biggest moments, in the face of adversity.”

Michel: “It is the bond of the men on the field that makes something special happen. Like I said, it is no surprise where we are. It is how it has been and it is how it will be.”

Chubb: “Another opportunity to do something special,” Chubb said.

Michel: “Another opportunity…

Chubb and Michel: “for us.”

The Bulldogs are now 78-15 under the seventh-year head coach Kirby Smartwith a 48-9 record in conference play.

Georgia is coming off a 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech and LSU is coming off a 38-23 road loss to Texas A&M.

“I’m a personal big fan of this Championship game and the environment that it creates for our players, the memories, the opportunity to play in a venue such as this,” Kirby Smart said on Sunday.

“What a great opponent to go against in Brian Kelly and the job he’s done with his team. I’m very familiar with their program. Got a lot of respect for their players and the way they play. It’s a brand of football that’s very physical. Both teams are I’m sure looking forward to a great event and a great game.“

Smart also Touched on his opponent this weekend on Monday.

“We’re on to LSU,” Smart said. “We’re able to get a start on these guys, some yesterday. The NCAA rules afford us the opportunity on Championship weeks to work a little bit on Sundays, so we were able to get at least a good jump start on them. Really more about putting the last game to bed for us.

“Then as coaches preparing to get game plan ready to play a really Talented team. I’ve always had respect for Brian Kelly’s teams, going way back to when we played him at Notre Dame. They had very high quality preparation, coaching staff. They do a great job in all areas. He’s very organized. He has a process. He knows how to run a program.

“Back to the Grand Valley State days, he’s been tremendous. I was at Valdosta State when Valdosta State ended up playing, I think, Grand Valley State for some D-II national championships. I had left at the time they played him, but I’ve always had respect for the job that he does and leader of men. He does a great job. I’ve seen that in the SEC head coaches meetings.

“But their team’s very talented, and it should be a great matchup. I’ve always said this is an Incredible atmosphere, as good an atmosphere as you’ll ever find in any Sporting event, outside of just football, I’m talking about all sports. It’s a great venue, and the SEC office does a great job putting on a tremendous event.

“So our guys are looking forward to playing in it.”

Not a VIP Subscriber to Dawgs247? Sign up now to get access to everything Rusty Mansell, Jordan Hill, and Kipp Adams have to offer on all things Georgia and access to the No. 1 site covering the Dawgs.