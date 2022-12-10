Georgia football Releases behind-the-scenes look at Stetson Bennett in New York

NEW YORK — On Friday, a Georgia football player arrived in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist for the first time in 30 years. The Gravity of the moment was not lost on the Bulldogs or their social media team, who made sure to Capture the scenes with the countdown until the Heisman ceremony officially on.

The Georgia Football twitter account posted a video Saturday morning with some behind-the-scenes looks at the Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett as he experiences the various events and festivities that come with being one of the Finalists for this year’s award. The video features Bennett answering questions with the media, taking photos with the Heisman Trophy, and taking in different sights of New York alongside his fellow finalists.

The video also features Bennett alongside his parents Stetson III and Denise as they take in the ride their son is currently on.

Bennett was named a Heisman finalist on Monday night along with TCU quarterback Max Dugganthe Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams. This year’s ceremony will take place at 8 pm ET on Saturday night and will be televised on ESPN.

Bennett stands as Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992. If the Bulldogs quarterback brings home the award, he would be the first Heisman Winner for the Bulldogs since Herschel Walker in 1982.

Bennett decided to use his last year of NCAA Eligibility and once again play for the Bulldogs in 2022. That decision proved Worthwhile for the former walk-on, who completed 68.1% of his pass attempts for 3,425 yards with 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while also rushing for 7 additional scores. Bennett had just under 10 more attempts per game in 2022 than he did in 2021, and his completion percentage stands as the best of his collegiate career.

Bennett will enter the Playoffs off a very strong performance in the SEC Championship Game.

Bennett led the way for Georgia against LSU by going 23-of-29 through the air Saturday for 274 yards with 4 touchdowns — each of which went to a different receiver — and no interceptions. Bennett’s play helped the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 50-30 for the program’s first SEC title since 2017, and his performance earned him MVP honors.

Bennett told Reporters Friday that he had never really thought being up for the Heisman was possible, though Georgia Analyst Buster Faulkner mentioned it to Bennett as being a possibility prior to the season. As far as believing he could be in this kind of moment, Bennett said it never really crossed his mind, as his focus was always on the task at hand.

“When some people or outside people say confidence in myself — and I’ve got confidence in myself — it’s more so to have confidence in myself to do a job for this team. It’s less so confidence like I’m as good a quarterback as anybody,” Bennett said. “I don’t think about it in the way of I’m the best quarterback because there are so many different variables and different offenses and things you’re asked to do. There are so many different variables.

“I know you guys in general in the media in general like to create storylines and shoot, I like to read the storylines, just maybe when it’s not about me. I’ve never thought about it that way because I’ve understood a lot of things go into it.”