Georgia football recruiting: Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall chooses Bulldogs over Alabama, Florida

Georgia’s 2023 class, which entered Thursday ranked No. 2 in the nation, got a boost with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder from Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Florida and LSU.

Hall is the sixth-ranked defensive lineman and the No. 55 overall recruit, according to 247Sports. He made official visits to Georgia, Alabama, Florida and LSU since Oct. 22, and made an Unofficial visit to Florida State on Nov. 25.

Andrew Ivins, director of Scouting for 247Sports, provided this Scouting report on Hall:

A big-framed defensive lineman that has flashed some elite get off. Reportedly measured in at just under 6-foot-5, 300 pounds in the winter of 2022. More impressively, had an 84-inch wing span to go along with 10.75-inch hands. By far one of the most promising prospects to ever come out of Jacksonville Westside. Looks like a man among boys next to his teammates when down in a three or four-point stance. Shoots his way into the backfield with a quick first step. Does a nice job of shifting his weight as he works east-west and has shown that he can squeeze his way through gaps to make a stop.

Hall, whose nickname is “Big Baby,” also participates in throwing events on the Westside track and field team. He is the 25th player to commit to Coach Kirby Smart’s program during the current recruiting cycle. He is the 11th top-100 player in Georgia’s recruiting class, according to the 247Sports player rankings.