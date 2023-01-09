Georgia football RB Kendall Milton focused on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ goal of back-to-back National Championships

LOS ANGELES — Barring a herculean performance on Monday, Kendall Milton will not be among Georgia’s top two rushers this season, mainly due to the fact that the 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior missed two games due to injury. When he is on the field, there are few others who have been more productive. Milton’s 7.3 yards per carry would lead the SEC (Arkansas running back Raheem Sanders and Ole Miss’s Zach Evans lead the conference with 6.5 yards per carry) and be No. 4 in the country among qualified running backs. Milton is not worried about stats though.

“I’ve done pretty well just being able to contribute to the team,” Milton said. “That’s a big thing for me. Just helping my team out in any way to get us to a game like this. That’s what means the most to me. At the end of the day, the team goals and winning the national championship, are once-in-a-lifetime things. So everything has fallen into place pretty well.”

Milton also missed six games during Georgia’s national championship run last season, returning for the Orange Bowl. While reeling off two of Kirby Smart’s favorite words, Milton admits his college career has not gone to script.

“There has been a lot of adversity,” Milton said. “There’s a lot of times where I had to pull out a lot of resiliency and just have composure. Going through injuries and battling injuries, trying to play through a lot of things, can mess with your head a lot of the time. I’ m Blessed to have teammates that have always told me, ‘when you get back, you’re gonna, Blow up. You’re gonna help the team out a lot.’ That was something that I just focused on. Doing what I can to get back to 100% health and I’m just Blessed to have teammates that helped me through the way and kept my head in the game and we’re Supposed to be. “

Putting percentages on the health of football players is a fool’s errand, as even in practice players get banged up. Georgia is heading into playing a fifteenth game for the second-straight season, something few college programs have experienced. Milton says he feels as fresh as ever.

“I would say, right now, I am probably the healthiest I’ve been all season,” Milton said. “Especially in this league, in the sport that we play, it’s rare that you’re going to be 100% healthy, really, at any point in the season. This is probably the best that I’ve felt. I’m just happy that I’m at a point where I can really contribute to the team and help us get those big wins.”

The storyline for Georgia last season was each player’s ‘why,’ an aspect that was revealed in the run-up to and after the title game against Alabama as being developed during skull sessions, with players spending time with each other to learn what motivates them to keep going in a highly competitive sport filled with attrition.

“Being able to help the team in the postseason means the most to me,” Milton said. “More so just because these are people that I work with every day, these are people that I’ve trained with every day. We see each other at our lowest moments when we don’t know if we want to keep playing. We see each other at really the worst times, and just being able to help my Brothers out, just like my Brothers helped me out. That’s how I look at it. It just makes me very happy to be able to help the team out and help us get to a big game like this.”

There has been speculation as to whether Milton would return to Georgia for a fourth season. At the media day for the CFP semifinal in Atlanta, Milton said he intended to play for the Dawgs in 2023. He expounded on that decision process, adding in the Qualifiers one would for something that could very well change before next week’s deadline to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Right now, I would say I’m planning on running it back and coming back for another season,” Milton said. “Just doing what I can, again to bring us to games like this and I’m just looking forward to running it back again with my brothers. I am still talking about it with my family, coaches, and everything, but I’m pretty confident with the decision.”