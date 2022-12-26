Georgia Football Players Shine Around the NFL in Week 16

It was a big week for the Bulldogs in the NFL. On Wednesday, both Nick Chubb (Cleveland) and Roquan Smith (Baltimore) were named starters for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

For Chubb, this marks his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. Smith – who was traded from Chicago to Baltimore earlier this season – will be appearing in his first Pro Bowl.

As for live action this week, both Chubb and Smith had strong performances for their respective teams. Cleveland fell to the Saints 17-10, but Nick Chubb was once again a Monster on the ground, rushing for 92 yards and adding 10 receiving yards. For the season, Chubb has rushed for 1,344 yards and 12 touchdowns.

