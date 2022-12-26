Georgia Football Players Shine Around the NFL in Week 16

It was a big week for the Bulldogs in the NFL. On Wednesday, both Nick Chubb (Cleveland) and Roquan Smith (Baltimore) were named starters for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

For Chubb, this marks his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. Smith – who was traded from Chicago to Baltimore earlier this season – will be appearing in his first Pro Bowl.

As for live action this week, both Chubb and Smith had strong performances for their respective teams. Cleveland fell to the Saints 17-10, but Nick Chubb was once again a Monster on the ground, rushing for 92 yards and adding 10 receiving yards. For the season, Chubb has rushed for 1,344 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Roquan Smith and the Ravens held off the Atlanta Falcons for a 17-9 win. Smith led the team with 15 tackles, including one for a loss. For the Falcons, former Georgia star Lorenzo Carter made 5 tackles.

Around the league, plenty of other former Dawgs had big days.

Tyson Campbell was in on 7 tackles for Jacksonville, including one for a loss, in the Jaguars’ 19-3 win over the Jets. Campbell and the Jacksonville secondary were able to hold the Jets to just 161 yards through the air.

In Chicago, James Cook helped the Bills improve to 12-3 with a huge performance in their 35-13 win over the Bears. Cook rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, and added 9 receiving yards. The 99 yards marked a new career high for Cook.

On Christmas Eve, Georgia Pickens continued to add to his Rookie of the Year candidacy. Pickens hauled in the game-winning touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 over Las Vegas. Pickens has turned into a star, accumulating 700 receiving yards through 15 games.

Leonard Floyd (LAR) and Azeez Ojulari (NYG) both had sacks for their teams.

Jake Camarda, currently in his rookie season in Tampa Bay, hit 5 punts, averaging 48.8 yards per, including a 57-yarder.

