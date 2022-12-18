Georgia Football Players Give Back to the Community

During this time of year, many of the happenings are focused on receiving gifts from others. However, several Georgia players decided to be the ones giving gifts during this holiday season and give back to their community.

Georgia is in the midst of yet another national title run as they are set to face off against Ohio State in just a couple of weeks. Even with the majority of their focus being on the task at hand, that didn’t stop these Georgia players from joining in on the holiday spirit and making sure others around them got to make the most of their Christmas this year.

