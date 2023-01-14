Georgia football player cards becoming a hot commodity

At his shop in Loganville, Joe Davis has 10 million sports cards. But some cards were impossible to come by.

“We get asked that every year. Unfortunately, there are very few cards made of active players,” Davis says.

Active college players. In this case, college football players.

“In years past, you couldn’t make cards of active players because they’d lose their Amateur status,” Davis says.

When you’re under an hour from Athens, Bulldogs cards would be big sellers. Only there weren’t any. Until now.

“This is one of the only products on the market where you can get cards of current collegiate stars,” Davis says.

Davis says under the new NIL rule—name, image, and likeness it stands for—current college athletes can have cards and make money from them. Although you do notice a difference.

“You don’t see the Bulldogs logo anywhere.”

Davis says the hottest card right now is Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett.

“Seven versions are sold out already,” Davis says.

He says Bennett Autographed those cards, which gives him an idea.

“Well, if he’s watching he’s welcome to come down to J&J Sports Cards any time and Let’s talk! I’d love to have him in here,” Joe says.

