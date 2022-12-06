Georgia football places 5 on AP First Team All-SEC Team, shut out for individual awards

Georgia football placed five players on the Associated Press’ First Team All-SEC team on Monday, with Brock Bowers being the lone unanimous selection. Bowers was one of five players in the conference to earn that distinction, along with Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders, Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins and Alabama’s Will Anderson. Bowers led Georgia in every statistical receiving category this year, catching 52 passes for 726 yards and six touchdowns. They also ran for three touchdowns as well. Also making the first team for Georgia was offensive tackle Broderick Jones, kicker Jack Podlesny, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Chris Smith.

Georgia also had four players make the second team, with Sedrick Van Pran, Darnell Washington, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Kelee Ringo earning the honors. The nine players between the two teams is second only to Alabama, which earned 10 selections. The Bulldogs went 13-0 this season, winning the SEC Championship with a 50-30 win over LSU. Despite the success in the conference — every other team lost at least two conference games — the Bulldogs were shut out when it came to winning any of the all-conference awards. Tennessee’s Josh Heupel won Coach of the year, Hendon Hooker took home Offensive player of the year honors, Anderson won defensive player of the year honors for a second-straight season and Judkins was named the conference’s freshman of the year.

Georgia likely isn’t all that worried about the individual Accolades and would much rather be the SEC’s Lone representative in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs will take on Ohio State on Dec. 31 in Atlanta. Below you can see the full All-SEC teams for the 2022 season. 2022 AP All-SEC Teams Offensive Player of the Year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Defensive Player of the Year: u-Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama Coach of the Year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee Newcomer of the Year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss First team: WR – u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR – Dominic Lovett, Missouri T – Broderick Jones, Georgia

T – Darnell Wright, Tennessee G – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida G – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas TE – u-Brock Bowers, Georgia QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee