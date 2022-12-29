Georgia Football: Peach Bowl Media Day Brings Kirby Smart Press Conference vs Ohio State

With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship among the four teams remaining.

After leading his team to a national championship last season and the program’s first in over 40 years, Smart and his team find themselves in the mix for another title this year. The Bulldogs could become the first team in college football playoff history to win back-to-back titles.

