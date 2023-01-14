Georgia Football Outside Linebacker Robert Beal Declares for NFL

Georgia senior outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr has made his decision about the draft and has announced that he is off to the professional football league. Beal was a part of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class and was a four-star prospect during his recruitment process.

Beal played five full seasons at the University of Georgia, and during that time he racked up 72 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks throughout his career. His biggest season came during the 2021 season when he finished the season with 6.5 sacks, which led the team. They played in all fifteen games that season.

