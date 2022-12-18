Georgia football offers 3-star LB Joseph Phillips

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a Scholarship to class of 2024 linebacker Recruit Joseph Phillips. Georgia is one of the top schools in the country in recruiting linebacker talent. The Bulldogs do an excellent job of developing linebackers and putting them in a position to be selected in the NFL draft.

Who is Joseph Phillips? Phillips is ranked as a three-star recruit. He plays high school football and basketball for Booker T. Washington High School in Tuskegee, Alabama.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker has Scholarship offers from top college football programs like Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, and Auburn.

The Booker T. Washington standout can dunk a basketball and has excellent athleticism. Joseph Phillips has good speed, is an effective pass rusher off the edge, and is not afraid to make a big special teams play. The three-star prospect also plays receiver and tight end. He shows his basketball skills as a receiver and has some incredible jump ball catches in his highlights.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have six commitments in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have a commitment from four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick, who is the No. 3 linebacker in the class of 2024.

Georgia has a historically good recruiting class at the linebacker position in the class of 2023. The Bulldogs have commitments from three of the top five linebackers in the current senior class.

Phillips announced his Scholarship offer from Georgia co-defensive Coordinator and inside linebackers Coach Glenn Schumann via Twitter:

List

Kirby Smart doing numerous home visits ahead of signing day

Story Originally appeared on UGA Wire