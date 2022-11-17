Georgia football Offensive line continues to prove why worthy of Joe Moore Award

That belief was recognized on Tuesday when the Georgia Offensive line was one of nine Semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s most physical Offensive line.

ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was slightly annoyed when taking questions from reporters about the Georgia offensive line last week. It was his belief that other than the Missouri game, Georgia’s Offensive line had played very well this season.

“A lot of our guys have a lot of experience,” Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss said. “Almost everybody is back this year from last year and everybody on this line has some form of experience from last year. Everybody is connected and there are not very many mental busts. You’re not going to get a free play on them.”

The strength of this group is its depth, as that has been on display in recent weeks as Amarius Mims and Xavier Truss have battled injuries. Both are back now healthy, providing even greater cover for one of Georgia’s top units.

The Bulldogs have also gotten strong play out of Jones and Van Pran, who have set themselves up very nicely when it comes to their NFL draft futures. Van Pran is seen as one of the top center prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft cycle, while Jones has played his way into possibly being a first-round pick.

Georgia will lean on its Offensive line this week against Kentucky, with the weather expected to be a factor in the game. The Wildcats have one of the better run defenses in the SEC and will bring a physical brand of football to the field.

It will be up to the Georgia Offensive line not only to meet that level of physicality but to exceed it.

Kirby Smart raves about the Georgia football Offensive line

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation