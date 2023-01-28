Georgia Football Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken To Interview for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Georgia Offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is reportedly expected to interview for the Offensive coordinating position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Monken spent the 2016 through 2018 seasons in Tampa under the same title prior to working in Cleveland for the Browns prior to coming to Georgia.

During the 2022 season, Georgia averaged 41.1 points per game which was the 4th most in the Nation while also averaging over 500 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs also boasted the highest scoring percentage in the red zone, the fifth-best third-down conversion rate and finished the season with the most first downs converted in the entire country.

