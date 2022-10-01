Georgia football-Missouri live updates, scores, injury news and analysis for Week 5 game

The Bulldogs enter the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the country and 4-0 on the season. This will be Georgia’s second SEC game.

Georgia football takes on Missouri in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find live updates as well as the latest score, injury updates and analysis for the game.

Georgia football Returns to SEC play with a trip to Columbia, Mo. on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs have been much more engaged against Power 5 opponents this season, winning by an average score of 48.5 to 5.

Still, Georgia readily admits it did not play up to its standard last week, as it came away with a 39-22 win over Kent State. Georgia did not punt in the game, but three turnovers and a less than stellar second-half defense have the Bulldogs eager to deliver a better performance.

“Any time you go on the road in the SEC, we talk about it all the time, it’s tough to win on the road in the SEC,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “I have a lot of respect for Eliah, the job he’s done, what he does offensively and defensively. They do a good job. I’ve always thought a lot about the job he does offensively and the issues they create defensively, as well. This year, they have big personnel up front. They play physical.”

Missouri will have star freshman receiver Luther Burden available for this game, as there had been some speculation about his availability following a curious Auburn performance in which he was targeted just three times and did not have a catch.

