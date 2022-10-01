Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 5 game (Oct. 1, 2022)

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch online and odds for the Week 5 game. Georgia is coming off a 39-22 win over Kent State this past Saturday. The Bulldogs enter the game as the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia football-Missouri game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia football-Missouri TV channel for Week 5 game The Georgia football-Missouri game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will call the game. Georgia football-Missouri how to watch online, stream the Week 5 game The Georgia football-Missouri game can be streamed using the WatchESPN service. Click here for a link to the game. You will need a cable subscription to the SEC Network to watch. Georgia football-Missouri odds for Week 5 game The Georgia football team is a 28-point favorite against Missouri. The Bulldogs are 2-2 against the spread this year, although they have covered in both games against Power 5 teams. The over/under for the game is 54.5. What Georgia football Coach Kirby Smart said about Missouri On the Missouri run defense: “They’re really physical and big up front. They did a good job of stopping the run last year versus us. Their size up front, their athleticism up front, is really aggressive. They played Auburn really aggressive in terms of the box count they were in. Some of the run stunts they run are some of the ones we run. They’re getting after it and challenging you to do something outside of that. They don’t have to have that many and they can still stop the run because they’re physical up front. If you just watch our game last year, a lot of the same people are playing on both sides. I feel like Missouri has always been Massive and one of the most physical fronts to play against.”

On Missouri football: “On to Missouri today, a team I have a lot of respect for. Any time you go on the road in the SEC, we talk about it all the time, it’s tough to win on the road in the SEC and I have a lot of respect for Eliah, the job he’s done, what he does offensively and defensively . They do a good job. I’ve always thought a lot about the job he does offensively and the issues they create defensively, as well. This year, they have big personnel up front. They play physical. They just played a really tough game against Auburn. A tough way to lose a game. But we’re looking forward to getting ready for these guys and going on the road in the SEC.” On Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III: “Size. Elite skill set. He’s strong. He’s physical. You watch him as a returner, he makes people miss. They find ways to get him touches. He catches the ball out of the backfield, speed sweeps. They run deep. And he returns the ball. He’s a very elusive, physical runner. You can tell when people go to tackle him, you can tell, he’s stout.” Georgia football-Missouri injury report Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Nyland Green (hamstring, doubtful)

AD Mitchell (ankle, doubtful)

Arian Smith (ankle, questionable)

Javon Bullard (team discipline, questionable)

Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable)

Jalen Carter (ankle, probable) More Georgia football-Missouri stories from around DawgNation