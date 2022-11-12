Georgia football-Mississippi State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 11 game (Nov. 12, 2022)

The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team travels to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Week 11 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch the game online and odds for the contest. Georgia is coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee last week. A win for the Bulldogs would clinch the SEC East for Georgia. The last time these two teams met was back in 2020, with Georgia winning 31-24. Georgia football-Mississippi State game time for Week 11 game

Georgia football will play Mississippi State at 7 pm ET. Georgia football-Mississippi State TV channel for Week 11 game ESPN will broadcast the Georgia football-Mississippi State game. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game. Georgia football-Mississippi State how to watch online for Week 11 game You can watch the Georgia football-Mississippi State game using the WatchESPN app. You will need a subscription to watch the game. Georgia football-Mississippi State odds for Week 11 game Georgia football is a 16.5-point favorite over Mississippi State according to MyBookie. Georgia is 5-4 against the spread this season. The over/under for this game is 53.5. What Georgia football Coach Kirby Smart said about Mississippi State On Mississippi State’s differences from the 2020 game: “A lot more experienced quarterback. You know, that was the kickoff for him. And he played really well in that game and kind of got a lot of confidence playing against us. I don’t know how many games he’s played since then, but a lot. He’s broken a lot of records. He’s very intelligent. He doesn’t make mistakes. He uses Coach Leach’s offense to his strength. And they understand, very similar to last week, triple options. They know who they are. They have answers for what they do. They’re usually one step ahead in their answer than you are because you don’t play against them but once a year and they do it all the time. So they have exposure to everything every defense has tried on them. And, you know, their quarterback is very experienced. And that’s the biggest difference. Defensively, they may not be the same players they were because a lot of players are gone. But they are extremely physical, disruptive. The defensive coordinator does a great job. Zach Arnett does a good job of it.”

On the Mississippi State environment: “Loud. I mean, they’re passionate. I can’t say that it’s unique because every SEC school, I feel, is that way. You guys were there at Missouri. It was loud, it was passionate there. It’s a rural community that everybody comes from far away and everybody’s sold-out and in love with their football team. That’s what they have to hang their hat on, their pride in, which is usually indicative of all SEC schools. But especially there. Being in Tuscaloosa for those years, it was right there right down the road. There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical.” On Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach: “I enjoy being around him. I don’t know him that well. Probably as well as I know some others because he was out west for a large time I’ve been coaching here. But he was at Valdosta State when I was in high school. And his staff recruited me to go to Valdosta State from right down the road. So I know he was there at that time. And I know a lot about him and followed his career because of Coach Hatcher and because of the air raid kind of family. But I have a lot of respect for what he does. He’s evolved, too. He didn’t stay exactly the same. Their backs and their commitment to the run — the so-called just air raid. And he’s brought that physicality, really, to the SEC in terms of what he does.” Georgia football-Mississippi State injury report for Week 11 game Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Dan Jackson (foot, out)

Earnest Greene (back, out)

Drew Bobo (labrum, out)

CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful_

Nolan Smith (Pec, out)

Darris Smith (Concussion, questionable)

AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)

Amarius Mims (knee, probable)

Robert Beal (neck, probable)

Xavier Truss (toe, probable)

Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable) More Georgia football-Mississippi State football stories from around DawgNation