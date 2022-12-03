Georgia football-LSU live updates, injury news, score, analysis for 2022 SEC Championship Game

The No. 1 Georgia football team takes on LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Below you can find information on the score, latest injury news as well as live updates for the game. Georgia enters the game with a 12-0 record, while LSU is 9-3 and coming off a loss to Texas A&M. Georgia football-LSU live updates, score, analysis for 2022 SEC Championship Game 3:45 pm update: Well Marvin Jones Jr. today, as he is wearing a boot on his left ankle after injuring it against Georgia Tech. Georgia is already without Nolan Smith, leaving the Bulldogs with just Chaz Chambliss and Robert Beal as the only options at the position. Jalon Walker will help out in pass-rushing situations.

De’Nylon Morrissette dressed after dealing with a hamstring injury. AD Mitchell was much more involved in pregame warmups than he had been in the past. Pregame: Georgia players have made their way out onto the field for pregame warmups. Most notably, wide receiver AD Mitchell was going through drills with the team as Georgia hopes to get some contributions from the talented sophomore.

He has not played since the win over Auburn back on Oct. 8. “Same as recent weeks. He’s been in some practice weeks,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s going to be out there and rep. The hopes are he’s going to be able to contribute.” There are no travel restrictions with this game, meaning Georgia is able to bring its entire roster to the game.

During the current portion of warmups, tight end Arik Gilbert is not with the team. They did not dress last week and did not travel with the team to Kentucky. A win for Georgia would move the Bulldogs to 13-0 and give them the first SEC Championship since 2017. Georgia likely already has a spot in the College Football Playoff locked up, especially after USC’s loss last night. This could be the first of two straight games for Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as it will host one of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Georgia beat Oregon 49-3 in this building earlier this year as well. But Smart is more focused on beating LSU first and foremost. “There’s no thought of the next step,” Smart said. “There’s such a long break between this step and the next step. This is the culmination of a season. The next opportunity, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.” Georgia football-LSU injury report for 2022 SEC Championship Game Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Dan Jackson (foot, out)

Earnest Greene (back, out)

Drew Bobo (labrum, out))

Nolan Smith (Pec, out)

Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle, questionable)

AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)

De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)

Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable) Georgia football-LSU game time for 2022 SEC Championship Game The Georgia football-LSU game will start at 4 pm ET. Georgia football-LSU TV channel for 2022 SEC Championship Game