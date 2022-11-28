Georgia football-LSU live updates, injury news, practices notes for 2022 SEC Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. Below you can find live updates about the week, injury news and practice notes for the game. This will be the fifth time Georgia and LSU have met for the SEC championship. LSU won the last time back in 2019, winning 37-10. Georgia football-LSU live updates, practice notes for 2022 SEC Championship Game 5 p.m., Sunday update: Georgia Coach Kirby Smart and LSU Coach Brian Kelly will speak to Reporters to preview Saturday’s game.

The Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Georgia enters the game with a 12-0 record and looking to do something last season’s team could not do. That would be winning the SEC championship. Georgia will be facing off against Kelly and the Tigers. LSU is Entering the game coming off a puzzling loss to Texas A&M but do not expect that result to lead Georgia to overlook the Tigers.

LSU is one of only two SEC teams Kirby Smart has not beaten and Kelly has experience against Smart at Georgia. While Smart is 2-0 against Kelly, both of those contests were one-score games. “He’s an Incredible coach. He was an Incredible Coach when he was at Notre Dame and he’s an Incredible Coach at LSU,” Smart said. “They came to this league because they wanted an opportunity to play the best and get opportunities to go to the Playoffs and win SEC championships. He’s at a storied place that’s got a lot of tradition and history.” This is the fifth time in six seasons Georgia will play for an SEC championship. But Georgia has only won one of the previous trips, coming back in 2017 against Auburn. The Bulldogs lost 41-23 last season in Atlanta against Alabama.

LSU’s loss sucks much of the College Football Playoff intrigue from the game, as Georgia is one of three unbeaten teams. There is a very real chance we know the four College Football Playoff teams by the time the game starts, as No. 4 USC plays No. 12 Utah is Friday evening. Georgia lost this game last year and still made the College Football Play Georgia football-LSU injury report for 2022 SEC Championship Game Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Dan Jackson (foot, out)

Earnest Greene (back, out)

Drew Bobo (labrum, out)

CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful)

Nolan Smith (Pec, out)

Zion Logue (questionable)

Marvin Jones Jr. (questionable)

AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)

De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)

De'Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)

Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable) Georgia football-LSU game time for 2022 SEC Championship Game The 2022 SEC Championship Game is set for a 4 pm ET start. Georgia football-LSU tv channel for 2022 SEC Championship Game The 2022 SEC Championship game will be broadcast on CBS.