Georgia Football Lineman Jacob Hood Transfers to Nebraska Football

As the college football offseason progresses, and rosters continue to change. Another former Georgia Bulldogs player has found a new home via the transfer portal, as Offensive lineman Jacob Hood announced on his twitter today that he will join new head Coach Matt Rhule in Nebraska for the 2023 season.

Hood, a former 4 star Recruit from the 2022 class, did not see the field much in his freshman year and likely transferred as a result. He is the 3rd former Bulldog to transfer to Nebraska this season (joining Arik Gilbert & MJ Sherman).

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

WR, Ladd McConkey will be back in 2023

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will be back in 2023

C, Sedrick Van-Pran will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)

MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)

Jacob Hood, OT (Nebraska)

Trezmen Marshall, LB (Alabama)

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)

Scroll to Continue

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. So, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN