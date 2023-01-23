Georgia Football Lineman Jacob Hood Transfers to Nebraska Football
As the college football offseason progresses, and rosters continue to change. Another former Georgia Bulldogs player has found a new home via the transfer portal, as Offensive lineman Jacob Hood announced on his twitter today that he will join new head Coach Matt Rhule in Nebraska for the 2023 season.
Hood, a former 4 star Recruit from the 2022 class, did not see the field much in his freshman year and likely transferred as a result. He is the 3rd former Bulldog to transfer to Nebraska this season (joining Arik Gilbert & MJ Sherman).
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
- WR, Ladd McConkey will be back in 2023
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will be back in 2023
- C, Sedrick Van-Pran will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
Current Transfer List:
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
- Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
- MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)
- Jacob Hood, OT (Nebraska)
- Trezmen Marshall, LB (Alabama)
- Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
- Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)
Scroll to Continue
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- CJ Allen, LB
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
Other Georgia News:
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. So, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN
.