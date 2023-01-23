Georgia Football Lineman Jacob Hood Transfers to Nebraska Football

As the college football offseason progresses, and rosters continue to change. Another former Georgia Bulldogs player has found a new home via the transfer portal, as Offensive lineman Jacob Hood announced on his twitter today that he will join new head Coach Matt Rhule in Nebraska for the 2023 season.

.

