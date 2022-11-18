Georgia football knows it will get Kentucky’s best shot, even with the SEC East off the table

ATHENS — Back in August, Georgia’s final SEC game looked like it had the potential to be an SEC East Championship game. Kentucky had won 10 games a season ago and brought back a host of key contributors, including quarterback Will Levis. Entering Saturday’s game, Georgia held up its end of the bargain as the Bulldogs entered the game with an 11-0 record. But the SEC East was officially wrapped up last week with Georgia’s 45-19 win over Mississippi State. Kentucky Meanwhile comes stumbling into the game off a home loss to Vanderbilt

“Hopefully we come out with our piss hot next week and have some motivation against a good team,” Levis said after the loss to the Commodores. “It’s a shame we can’t do that when we’re playing a team like Vanderbilt. “Yeah, we’re going to be up, we’re going to be ready to play (against Georgia). I’m not going to be worried about that. The fact that we can’t get ready to play for some lower games is frustrating.” Related: Georgia football is more than confident Stetson Bennett can outplay Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

Vanderbilt had not won an SEC game since the 2019 season. The Wildcats now sit at 6-4 on the season, a far cry from the double-digit wins the team aspired for. Still, Georiga is confident it will get Kentucky’s best shot when it makes its way onto Kroger Field on Saturday. Head Coach Kirby Smart was already worried about the Wildcats Moments after the game against Mississippi State ended, with the Wildcats not having to travel this past weekend. Add in the past games against Kentucky which have usually been low-scoring and extra physical and Smart is confident the Wildcats will put forth a much better effort this time around.