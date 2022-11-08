Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV Network announced for Week 12 game

Georgia football will close out its SEC schedule on Saturday, Nov. 19 when it makes a trip to Lexington, Ky. to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The game is set for a 3:30 pm ET kickoff, with CBS broadcasting the game. Georgia has not lost to Kentucky since Smart took over as the program’s head coach back in 2016. Last season, Georgia beat Kentucky 30-14 in Athens.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee this past weekend, while Kentucky earned a 21-17 win over the Missouri Tigers. Georgia is a near-unanimous No. 1 team in both polls after the win over Tennessee. Just a week before, the Volunteers flexed their muscles against Kentucky in a 44-6 win. On Saturday, it was Georgia who pushed around the previously unbeaten Volunteers.

“They gained confidence as the week went on to the plan, and they executed well,” Smart said. “You know, we still turned the ball over too much — some of that was on the weather conditions — but I was just so proud of how selfless the players were.” Georgia is 9-0 and 6-0 in SEC play, while the Wildcats are 6-3 and 3-3 against SEC foes. Kentucky does get Georgia at a point in the schedule where the Bulldogs will be playing their fourth straight SEC game and a second-straight road game as well. The Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East this week with a win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt this week.

Related: Georgia a Monster road favorite at Mississippi State Georgia’s game against Mississippi State is set for a 7 pm ET kickoff, with ESPN broadcasting the game. Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV Network announced Game time: 3:30 pm ET TV Network: CBS Date: Nov. 19 Location: Lexington, Ky. More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation