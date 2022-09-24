Georgia football-Kent State live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 4 game

The Georgia Bulldogs take on Kent State in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find information on the score, live updates, injury news as well as other analysis. Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and coming off a 48-7 win over South Carolina last week. This game will only be available via SEC Network+/ESPN+. Georgia football live updates, score, analysis for Week 4 game

Second quarter, 11:30 update: Georgia gives up its first significant touchdown of the season, a 56-yard screen pass Sprint by Devontez Walker. The Golden Flashes cut UGA’s lead to 12-10. Ladd McConkey fumbled on the Kent State 32, marking Georgia’s third turnover of the game. McConkey also muffed a punt earlier in the game. First quarter, 1:07 update: Georgia is unable to turn the safety into a touchdown after Stetson Bennett is sacked on third and nine to set up a 39-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny. Bennett seems yet to find his stride, with several missed passes, an interception and the sack on third down. UGA now leads 12-3. Georgia’s best scoring opportunity came on second down from the Kent State 12 yard line. Bennett had McConkey open with a tight window in the end zone, but was unable to connect. He threw a pass slightly in front of McConkey that bounced off the receiver’s outstretched hands. Podlesny is now five for six on field goal attempts this season.

First quarter, 6:54 update: Jalon Walker tallies UGA’s first punt block of the season, resulting in a safety. The Bulldogs lead 9-3 and will receive the ball. Stetson Bennett threw his first interception of the season, an underthrown deep ball over the middle of the field. The Golden Flashes intercepted the ball at their own five yard line, where Georgia forced a three and out. First quarter, 10:55 update: The UGA defense forced a three and out, but a muffed punt by Ladd McConkey gave Kent State the ball with a short field. The Georgia stop squad simply stepped up again, forcing a 45-yard field goal. The Golden Flashes garnered two yards of offense in six plays. Georgia still leads, 7-3. It has been a rough start to the day for McConkey. The receiver also dropped a deep ball along the sideline on Georgia’s first play. Not mind-blowing insight, but Georgia’s defense looked extremely sharp and physical in its first series. Several Bulldogs laid Booming hits in the first three plays to force the punt.

10 am update: The Bulldogs will take the field as the No. 1 team in the country, although this Kent State team isn’t going to be intimated. The Golden Flashes have already taken Oklahoma and Washington this season. While Kent State lost by double digits in both instances, they also hung around in both games. Related: Georgia football-Kent State game time, how to watch online, TV channel, odds for Week 4 game (Sept. 24, 2022) “When you turn on a team’s tape and you watch special teams, you find out within five minutes what kind of team they are,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “They are some of the leaders in the MAC in almost every special teams category, they have a great offensive system that utilizes a really talented quarterback, they have good skilled players, and they have a unique defense that’s hard to prepare for. I have the utmost respect for what they’ve done, they’ve played probably one of the hardest schedules in the country.” As for what to watch for in this game, the Bulldogs will look to have a better home showing than they did the last time they were in Athens. While Georgia won 33-0 against Samford, it was far from a crisp performance for the Bulldogs offensively. Defensively, Georgia will look to a better job on finishing the quarterback. The Bulldogs have just a single sack on the season to date. The Bulldogs have been elite at keeping teams out of the end zone, as they’ve given up just 10 points on the season. The weather should be Pristine today, with temperatures in the 70s throughout the afternoon in Georgia. Georgia football-Kent State injury news for Week 4 game Andrew Paul (out, knee)

William Poole (out)

CJ Washington (out, neck)

Arian Smith (out, ankle)

AD Mitchell (doubtful, ankle)

Nyland Green (doubtful, hamstring)

CJ Smith (questionable, knee)

Arik Gilbert (questionable, undisclosed)

Jalen Carter (probable, ankle) Georgia football-Kent State game time for Week 4 game