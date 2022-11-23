Georgia football keeps top spot in College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13

It was not the most impressive performance from Georgia, but No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all struggled, and won, during Week 12. The top 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings remain unchanged.

For the third week in a row, Georgia is the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs took care of business this weekend, taking out Kentucky 16-6.

The big mover is USC, who slides up to No. 6 after its win over No. 18 UCLA. Tennessee dropped to No. 10 following the loss to South Carolina.

Georgia takes on Georgia Tech this week, in a rivalry game that Georgia Coach Kirby Smart expects to be physical. The Yellow Jackets upset North Carolina last week and will be playing a Bowl berth this week in Athens.

“They played really hard. And they did a great job defensively,” Smart said. “They always have — you know, Tech has good personnel. And the guys there know football and you can see that the kids are playing with a lot more passion and energy. They’re one game from Bowl Eligibility and you saw it come out in the play against UNC.”

The Bulldogs will see another College Football Playoff contender after the Georgia Tech game, as the Bulldogs will represent the SEC East in the SEC Championship game. Well. 5 LSU is the SEC West representative. The Tigers take on Texas A&M this week in College Station, Texas.

There will be two more sets of College Football Playoff rankings this season, with the final batch on Dec. 4 determining what four teams enter the College Football Playoff. We should get some clarity at the top of the rankings this week, as Ohio State visits Michigan. USC hosts Notre Dame as well, while TCU takes on Iowa State.

Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech is scheduled for a 12 pm start time in Athens. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. It will also be senior day for the Bulldogs.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State UNC UCLA Tulane Be Miss Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

