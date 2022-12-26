Georgia football is more motivated than ever to win another title.

Georgia football is the defending national champion, but the Dawgs are also fighting for another championship. Some may think the Dawgs aren’t as motivated as they were last year, but it’s the complete opposite.

Veteran receiver Kearis Jackson spoke on this topic during the early signing period, and his words should motivate the entire Dawg Nation to get to Atlanta on Dec. 31. His words gave insight into how Georgia is approaching the Playoffs this year and how nothing is getting in its way of another shot at back-to-back titles.

Jackson finally won an SEC Championship with the Dawgs this year after falling short in previous seasons. As a senior, he has been around the program and knows how much it has grown and improved. The Dawgs aren’t like previous seasons when falling short was expected. This group is about winning at all costs.

Georgia football receiver Kearis Jackson knows the Dawgs are motivated to win again.

The Dawgs are 13-0 and dominating most of their opponents. Now they’ll take on a scrappy Ohio State team, but that won’t deter Georgia from taking over and demoralizing the Buckeyes.

“I feel like this year, coming off of a conference championship win, we have worked harder than we did last year coming off of a loss. It’s crazy because people may look at it as we’re complacent, we’re happy,” Kearis Jackson said in an interview. “It’s just another box we wanted to check, one of our goals. Our season is not complete yet. We still have goals that we want to reach. The Peach Bowl is the next thing we want to accomplish.”

Jackson said it so we could spread this message — Georgia players are happy, not complacent. That word isn’t in the Dawgs’ vocabulary because a loss would have happened if it were. Georgia wants to make history more than anything, and being complacent isn’t allowed if the Dawgs want their names in the history books.

The Dawgs are motivated to beat Ohio State and win another national championship in a few weeks. They’re not looking ahead but are ready to Demoralize the Buckeyes and move on to either Michigan for another rematch or the underdog TCU Horned Frogs. Whoever they play, Georgia should feel confident.